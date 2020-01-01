Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.28

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.28 and traded as low as $79.80. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $79.90, with a volume of 1,766,363 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $141.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$80.28.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (ASX:CBA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

