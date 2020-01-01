Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) & Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Head-To-Head Survey

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -1,303.31% -30.38% -27.91% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -102.96% -42.26%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.80%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 614.90%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $2.43 million 250.07 -$27.11 million ($2.23) -11.25 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A $2.81 million ($0.34) -1.03

Bellerophon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

