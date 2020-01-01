Croda International (LON:CRDA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,861.56

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,861.56 and traded as high as $5,195.00. Croda International shares last traded at $5,120.00, with a volume of 127,552 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDA. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Croda International to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,861.36 ($63.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,921.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,861.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

