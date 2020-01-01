Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.46

Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and traded as low as $12.01. Crown Resorts shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 712,811 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$12.29.

Crown Resorts Company Profile (ASX:CWN)

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates in four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

