CyberMiles Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00582112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00086148 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011287 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, DragonEX, IDCM, IDEX, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Bibox, Zebpay, BCEX, Binance, CoinBene, LBank, Huobi and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.