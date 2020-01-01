Data Transaction Token Market Cap Tops $113,844.00 (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Data Transaction Token has a market cap of $113,844.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDAX, Hotbit, IDEX and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

