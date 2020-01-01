DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 60% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $3,036.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00336405 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003481 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

