Electra (ECA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $314.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Electra has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $314.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, CoinBene and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,507,500,720 coins and its circulating supply is 28,640,344,167 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinBene and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

