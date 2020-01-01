Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 342.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 233,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 350.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
