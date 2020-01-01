Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 342.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 233,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 350.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.