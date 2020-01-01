Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

FLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 18,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,604. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,546.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

