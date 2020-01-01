Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $3.06. Glencore shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 58,280 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

