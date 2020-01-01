Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Global Eagle Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENT shares. ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 1,435,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,399. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.