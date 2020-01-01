Global Social Chain (GSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,749.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $15,749.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

