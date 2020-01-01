Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.