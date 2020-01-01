Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

GREZF stock remained flat at $$4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Gree,Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

About Gree,Inc.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

