GUD (ASX:GUD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.17

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.23. GUD shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 327,686 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $962.38 million and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$10.41.

GUD Company Profile (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

