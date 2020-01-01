Head-To-Head Review: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) & Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harrow Health and Avedro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $41.37 million 4.73 $14.63 million $0.61 12.75 Avedro $27.67 million 14.56 -$25.12 million ($17.97) -1.28

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Avedro. Avedro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harrow Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow Health and Avedro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health 31.32% 25.96% 13.27% Avedro -81.59% -162.76% -47.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Harrow Health and Avedro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avedro 0 4 2 0 2.33

Harrow Health presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.80%. Avedro has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Harrow Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Harrow Health is more favorable than Avedro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Avedro shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Harrow Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Avedro on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients. The company also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases. In addition, it provides patent-pending preservative-free topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100, an immunosuppressive drug that inhibits t-cell proliferation and replication in the dry eye disease (DED); SURF-200 for the patients with episodic DED; and SURF-300, a combination of a low-dose of doxycycline and a proprietary powderized triglyceride Omega-3 for the refractory DED patients with chronic DED symptoms. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Avedro

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. Its Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery. Avedro sells its products through a direct sales force in the United States and through medical device distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as ThermalVision, Inc. and changed its name to Avedro, Inc. in October 2005. Avedro, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

