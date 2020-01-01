Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $95.10

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and traded as high as $95.15. Heartland Banccorp shares last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.

HLAN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.62.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

