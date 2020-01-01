Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.68

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $6.58. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 254,160 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 177,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2,338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

