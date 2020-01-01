INMAX Price Tops $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $74,974.00 and approximately $5,675.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INMAX has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One INMAX token can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

