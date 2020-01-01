Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $92.55. 2,358,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,796. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $95.56.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,241 shares of company stock worth $2,922,324 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

