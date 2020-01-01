Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,063.96

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,063.96 and traded as high as $5,242.00. Intercontinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $5,208.00, with a volume of 96,299 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,350 ($57.22) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target (down from GBX 4,800 ($63.14)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,981.67 ($65.53).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,945.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,063.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

