Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.28. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 595,088 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a negative return on equity of 234.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

