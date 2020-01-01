Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Fatbtc. Kin has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $234,245.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OTCBTC, YoBit, DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Allbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

