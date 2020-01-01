KuCoin Shares Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00012637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $74.90 million and $7.62 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.01352367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.