LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce sales of $30.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.51 million and the lowest is $30.47 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $28.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $117.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.53 million to $117.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.66 million, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $130.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 87,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $262,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,687 shares in the company, valued at $114,843,665.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $430,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,058 shares of company stock worth $13,161,018. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 173,214 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $3,734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $2,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

