LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.49

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $3.16. LRAD shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 105,935 shares trading hands.

LRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut LRAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LRAD during the first quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LRAD during the third quarter worth $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LRAD by 306.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in LRAD during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in LRAD during the third quarter worth $197,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRAD)

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

