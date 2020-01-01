Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,431. Meridian Bank has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of -0.03.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Meridian Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

