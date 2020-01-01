Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Middlesex Water’s earnings. Middlesex Water posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Middlesex Water.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Middlesex Water by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 70,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

