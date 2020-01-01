MonaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $51.19 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. MonaCoin has a market cap of $51.19 million and $468,934.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00010812 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Zaif, Bitbank and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.01812791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.59 or 0.02839931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00584198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00636037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062418 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00388752 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Zaif, Upbit, QBTC, Bitbank, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.