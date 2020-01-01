NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.95

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and traded as high as $20.88. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 59,016 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$19.83.

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

