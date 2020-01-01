Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $14.20. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 717 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $65.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 7.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

