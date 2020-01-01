PAWS Fund (PAWS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $14,721.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.01352367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

