POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,378.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bilaxy, LBank and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

