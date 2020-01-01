Quant (QNT) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Quant has a total market cap of $44.73 million and $1.32 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00051878 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

