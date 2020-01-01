Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will post sales of $76.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $77.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $334.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $337.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $330.63 million, with estimates ranging from $318.60 million to $342.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

RNGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 21,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 3.38. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

