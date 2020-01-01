ReddCoin Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Crex24, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $12,638.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060634 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00575329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00235052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, YoBit, Bisq, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

