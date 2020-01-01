RoBET Reaches Market Cap of $145,184.00 (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. RoBET has a market capitalization of $145,184.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RoBET has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RoBET token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RoBET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

About RoBET

RoBET is a token. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com . RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin

Buying and Selling RoBET

RoBET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RoBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RoBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.