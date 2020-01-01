Sai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Sai token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular exchanges. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.73 or 0.06068677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002123 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023685 BTC.

About Sai

Sai is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.