Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 264,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,944. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.