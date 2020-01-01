Skanska (STO:SKA-B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $212.47

Skanska AB (STO:SKA-B)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.47 and traded as high as $214.50. Skanska shares last traded at $211.70, with a volume of 787,274 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 212.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 192.53.

Skanska Company Profile (STO:SKA-B)

Skanska AB is a Sweden-based construction and project development company. The Company’s operations are divided into four operating segments: Construction, which includes both building construction and civil construction; Residential Development, which develops residential projects for immediate sale; Commercial Property Development, which initiates, develops, leases and divests commercial property projects, and Infrastructure Development, which specializes in identifying, developing and investing in privately financed infrastructure projects, such as highways, hospitals and power generating plants.

