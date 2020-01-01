Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Receives $12.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

SONM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $56,865.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,160,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $8,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,210,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,168,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $255,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 199,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.