S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.05. 638,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $163.99 and a 1 year high of $275.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

