STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Cap of $35.53 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $602,148.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00015453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKCoin, IDCM and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Tokens.net, HitBTC, DSX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DDEX and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.