Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Status has a market cap of $32.08 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDCM, Koinex and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.01352367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BigONE, IDAX, Kucoin, Koinex, Neraex, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, IDEX, ChaoEX, Liqui, ABCC, Tidex, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Gatecoin, DDEX, Ovis, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin, GOPAX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Huobi, IDCM, DragonEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

