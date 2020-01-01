Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.19

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.70. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 3,056 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit