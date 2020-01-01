Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.19

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.70. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 3,056 shares trading hands.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

