Universa Price Up 22% Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Universa has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $3,611.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

