UralsCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, UralsCoin has traded 65.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a market cap of $1,132.00 and $23.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001998 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UralsCoin

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

