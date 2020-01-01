VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

