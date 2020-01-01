Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.66

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and traded as high as $40.79. Weis Markets shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 61,359 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $876.22 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.02%.
Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
