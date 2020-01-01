Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.66

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and traded as high as $40.79. Weis Markets shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 61,359 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $876.22 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.